Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced plans to open a covid vaccination site in Bundaberg. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dean Martin
News

BREAKING: Plans for Bundaberg Covid jab site announced

Geordi Offord
5th Mar 2021 1:24 PM | Updated: 1:59 PM
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced plans for a covid vaccination site in Bundaberg.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Ms Palaszczuk said the site would administer the AstraZeneca jab.

She said there were also plans to open a site in Logan.

However, she said it would be "contingent" on supply of the vaccine which is expected to arrive in Queensland on Friday or Saturday.

"We will wait to see we've got that supply and we're ready to go with Bundaberg and Logan," she said.

"It's a progressive roll out and we're focusing on that 1A group which is our hotel quarantine worked and frontline workers across those regions."

More to come.

