BREAKING: Pitt thanks voters as Pascoe calls to concede seat

KEITH Pitt has declared victory in the seat of Hinkler.

Mr Pitt said he had received a phone call from Labor candidate Richard Pascoe to concede.

"I want to thank the people of Hinkler for their support; it's a humbling experience to have your support and be elected to represent you in Canberra for another term,” Mr Pitt said.

"I think this result is a win for common sense. People have recognised how important the resources industry is not only to this region, but the state of Queensland and the entire nation.

"Clearly the Australian people are not prepared to see the economy destroyed in the name of climate change.”

He said people wanted to stop Opposition leader Bill Shorten from taking their hard-earned money.

"(They) could see how much of a risk he was to the economy and jobs,” Mr Pitt said.

"I want to thank the Labor voters who for the first time have put their trust in us; we won't let you down.

"I will continue to build on the work I have done for this electorate: the $173 million Hinkler Regional Deal and it's projects including the Hervey Bay CBD development and the Quay Street bypass; the Cashless Debit Card trial; job-creating projects like Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' new super brewery, Macadamia's Australia's expansion and new tourism facility, and Consolidated Linen's expansion in Hervey Bay.

"We've seen a reduction in the unemployment and youth unemployment rates recently and I look forward to seeing this downward trend continue.

"I also want to take the opportunity to acknowledge the other candidates who put themselves forward for this election and wish them all the best in the future.

"And finally, I wouldn't have been able to achieve this result without a fantastic team behind me, including the members, volunteers and supporters, my staff, and of course, my family. Thank you to each and every one of you.”