Pitt dumped from junior ministry

UPDATE 4.15PM: The Australian Financial Review has adjusted the wording on its story about the fallout between Keith Pitt and Barnaby Joyce.

The paragraph now reads: "Queenslander Keith Pitt, who Mr Joyce does not like, was not only overlooked but dumped from his job as Parliamentary Secretary for Trade".

UPDATE 3.30PM: Keith Pitt has issued a statement regarding his ousting for the Federal Government's outer ministry.

"I would like to thank the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister for the opportunities they provided to me," Mr Pitt said.

"It is a privilege to serve the people of Australia in any capacity, whether as an assistant minister or a local member.

"My priority - as it always has been - is to serve the people of Hinkler.

"They have supported me and the Liberal National Party in the past two elections, and I intend to ensure I continue to deliver for the people of my electorate as I've done for the last four years."

EARLIER

KEITH Pitt has been dumped from the Federal Government's junior ministry while his rookie backbench colleague David LittleProud has been promoted.

Mr Pitt lost his Assistant Trade, Tourism and Investment portfolio in the Prime Minister's Cabinet reshuffle today.

Mr Pitt began his outer ministry role in July last year.

Nationals colleague Mr Littleproud, who has been in Parliament for 18 months, will replace Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce as agriculture minister.

During his press conference, Mr Turnbull thanked Mr Pitt for his service.

Apart from the demotion, Mr Pitt will also take a significant cut to his pay packet.

According to the Federal Government's parliamentary entitlements page, Mr Pitt was earning in the vicinity of $307,000 a year as a junior minister.

He will see that slashed by $112,000 to $195,000.

Infrastructure Minister Darren Chester has been booted from Cabinet, with Mr Joyce taking over that portfolio.

The NewsMail has sought comment from Mr Pitt.