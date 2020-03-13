Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Middle Island plane crash
Middle Island plane crash
Breaking

BREAKING: Pilot charged over passenger’s death

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Mar 2020 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE pilot of a plane that crashed near Agnes Water in 2017 has been charged over the death of his passenger.

Les Woodall, 67, was today charged with one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and one count of grievous bodily harm following ongoing investigations by Gladstone CIB with the assistance of the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

 

Pilot Les Woodall was flying a Cirrus SR22 single-engine aircraft when it crashed on Middle Island, off Agnes Waters.
Pilot Les Woodall was flying a Cirrus SR22 single-engine aircraft when it crashed on Middle Island, off Agnes Waters.

The incident happened on January 10 about 11am on Middle Island.

A 29-year-old woman from the United Kingdom was pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old Irish woman sustained critical injuries and 13-year-old boy sustained minor injuries. Both were transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

Mr Woodall is due to appear at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 11.

More Stories

Show More
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maryborough cold case: Alleged killer set to face trial

        premium_icon Maryborough cold case: Alleged killer set to face trial

        Crime Almost 23 years after Greg Armstrong went missing, a man will stand trial for his murder.

        Coronavirus claims Coast event as others hang in balance

        premium_icon Coronavirus claims Coast event as others hang in balance

        Health Organisers have made a pre-emptive strike on coronavirus

        Local election candidate in court

        premium_icon Local election candidate in court

        News A candidate for the local election appeared in court today