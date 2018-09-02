UPDATE: Crash witnesses help trapped driver out of car

Paramedics are treating one person following a car crash at Monto

12.45pm | WITNESSES to this afternoon's crash at Monto have managed to help extract the driver from the vehicle.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers were still on scene, which has been classified as serious.

The person's condition is yet to be confirmed.

About 11.30am emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision into a tree on the Burnett Highway.

The incident is near Galloways Lane.

Initial reports are the occupant is concious and breathing but trapped inside the vehicle.

Police are yet to arrive on scene but are on their way.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.