Paramedics and the rescue helicopter are reportedly assessing the patient. Photo: File, Lifeflight

Paramedics and the rescue helicopter are reportedly assessing the patient. Photo: File, Lifeflight

A rescue helicopter and paramedics are assessing a male child with reported superficial injuries after he was reportedly bitten by a dingo on Fraser Island.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the child had reported bite marks to the thigh, buttocks, head and shoulders.

The spokesperson said the incident happened around 7.30am.

This is a developing story, more to come.