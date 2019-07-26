Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A goat, probably much like this one, has injured a person in Bauple.
A goat, probably much like this one, has injured a person in Bauple. Linas Toleikis
Offbeat

UPDATE: Person taken to hospital after Bauple goat attack

Carlie Walker
by
26th Jul 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 5.45PM: A person has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after they were attacked by a goat at Bauple.

The person travelled in a stable condition.

EARLIER, 5.30PM: A person has been left with a leg injury after a goat attack at Bauple.

According the the Queensland Ambulance Service, the person was injured after an "altercation with a goat" about 3.55pm on Froday.

Paramedics are at the scene.

The patient is in a stable condition.

More Stories

Show More
bauple editors picks fcambulance goat injury
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Sister's love triangle turns into pub glassing

    premium_icon Sister's love triangle turns into pub glassing

    Crime A MESSY love triangle turned into a violent pub assault when a woman smashed a beer bottle over a woman's head, for sleeping with yet another woman's boyfriend.

    PHOTOS: More than a dozen mattresses lining embankment

    premium_icon PHOTOS: More than a dozen mattresses lining embankment

    Environment Mattresses, tyres and rubbish found

    YOU CHOOSE: Vote for Bundy's quirkiest wedding photo

    premium_icon YOU CHOOSE: Vote for Bundy's quirkiest wedding photo

    Lifestyle Which wedding photo will you choose?

    SICKENING: M'boro 'tough guy' broke toddler's back

    premium_icon SICKENING: M'boro 'tough guy' broke toddler's back

    News Toddler had injuries akin to a victim of a catastrophic car crash