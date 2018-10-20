BREAKING: Crash on Bruce Highway ends with person in hospital

A person has suffered a broken leg in a single vehicle crash near Gympie.

A person has suffered a broken leg in a single vehicle crash near Gympie. Tony Martin

BREAKING 12:40pm

A PERSON has been taken to Gympie Hospital with a broken leg after a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway late Saturday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to initial reports of the crash at around 11:34am and took the patient to hospital in a stable condition.

QAS could not confirm any further circumstances of the crash, but a media statement confirmed the patient had been hospitalised and the crash had involved a single car.

More to come.