BREAKING: Man tells how he escaped horror house fire

UPDATE: The resident of a Branyan home that has been totally destroyed by fire this morning has spoken out about how the event unfolded.

Anthony Schulte said he was at home and at first thought the noises from the fire were the wind.

"I was at home upstairs on the computer and I heard noises and banging and I thought it was the wind and two pops so I went downstairs to the laundry," he said.

The blaze had already started.

"I went upstairs to get my phone to call 000, by the time I came downstairs and got onto 000 the back stairs were nearly impossible to get in, the front door was locked," he said.

"By the time I finished with 000 I wasn't game to go back upstairs.

"I couldn't get back upstairs."

Mr Schulte said it was impossible to save any of his belongings and all he had left were his clothes.

"All I've got is what I'm standing in," he said.

Mr Schulte's dad owned the house since the 80s.

When asked how he felt about watching the blaze, Mr Schulte said: "How do you feel when someone dies?"

Neighbours and friends have already offered help.

The blaze has been brought under control.

EARLIER: Crews are on scene at Penny Lane where a house is engulfed in flames.

It is believed residents in nearby homes may need to be evacuated.

A witness at the scene descirbed the blaze as sounding like guns going off because of all the popping glass.

As at 10.55am, the blaze was believed to be 20-30 metres.

Multiple crews from the region are attending and it is believed a chopper is on the way.

The house is an older, timber-style home.

Water is being utilised from the nearby river to help battle the fierce blaze.

The fire was called in around 10.23pm.

