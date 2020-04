A rescue helicopter has been tasked to pick up a patient in critical condition after an incident at New Moonta.

ONE patient is in critical condition after an incident at New Moonta, west of Gin Gin.

The patient is being treated for significant head injuries after a tree branch struck a vehicle on private property at 3.53pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the patient would be transported by road to Gin Gin, where a rescue helicopter would be ready.

