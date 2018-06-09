UPDATE: Teen injured in motorbike fall taken to hospital
3pm | A TEENAGE boy has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after he fell from a motorbike this afternoon.
A QAS spokesman said the teen, possibly 15 years old, injured his leg in what was initially reported as a crash.
The patient was assessed in the front yard of an address on Halpin St before being transported in the back of an ambulance.
1.30pm | A QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service crew is treating one injured teenager at Norville.
Paramedics responded to reports of a traffic incident on Halpin St about 1.15pm.
A witness said paramedics were currently assessing and treating one person.
It is understood backup has not been requested.
The circumstances of the incident, believed to be a crash, are still unknown.
This is a developing story. Updates to follow.