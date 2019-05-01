Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service is responding to a crash near Cordalba.
Queensland Ambulance Service is responding to a crash near Cordalba. Brenda Strong GLA041212AMBO
News

BREAKING: Paramedics treating woman after car hits tree

Carolyn Booth
by
1st May 2019 2:02 PM

UPDATE: Paramedics are on the scene of a single-car crash at Redridge.

The female driver, aged in her 20s, is being assessed by QAS officers.

The car hit a tree after leaving Goodwood Rd.

A QAS spokesman said it didn't appear the woman was trapped inside the car.

EARLIER: Emergency services are responding to a single-car crash along after a female driver reportedly hit a tree.

Paramedics are en route to the crash, after a 000 call came in about 2pm.

It's understood the woman may be trapped inside the car, but is concious.

The incident reportedly happened along Childers Rd, near Cordalba, however a second Queensland Ambulance crew is heading along Goodwood Rd while the exact location remains unclear.

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Cane farmer's Thai widow given family home, $50k

    premium_icon Cane farmer's Thai widow given family home, $50k

    Offbeat SOMETIMES a loss in court can be just as good as a win. That appears to have been the case for the Thai wife of a successful Bundaberg cane farmer.

    WEATHER: Storms on the way for Bundaberg

    premium_icon WEATHER: Storms on the way for Bundaberg

    Weather Bundaberg has seen some shower activity with more set to come.

    Local invention marks major milestone

    premium_icon Local invention marks major milestone

    Business Innovative Toft Bros at cutting edge of industry