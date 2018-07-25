Menu
CRASH: Emergency services attended a three-car crash at the intersection of Targo and Burnett Streets earlier this afternoon where one patient was transported to hospital for treatment of shock.
UPDATE: One transported to hospital following crash

Tahlia Stehbens
Sarah Steger
25th Jul 2018 2:29 PM

3.06pm | ONE person has been transported to hospital for treatment of shock following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Targo and Burnett Streets less than an hour ago.

Police said the crash was an ongoing investigation with blood-alcohol assessments yet to be completed.

 

Police are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Targo and Burnett Sts.
2.40pm | POLICE are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Targo and Burnett Sts.

A witness said all the cars involved in the crash were off to the side of the road and were not in the way of oncoming traffic.

Police are talking to the drivers of each of the vehicles; a blue minivan, a red Holden Barina and a small SUV.

Two of the cars are missing their front and back bumpers. The third is littered with glass.

One person has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital by Queensland Ambulance Service.

Two crews attended the crash.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service units have also left the scene after making the area safe.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

