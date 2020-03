Paramedics were called to a crash at Moore Park earlier this afternoon.

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service crews were called to Moore Park Beach earlier this afternoon after reports of a single vehicle crash into a tree.

The call for paramedics to attend the scene at the intersection of Isaac Moore Dr and Booyan Rd came in just after 1pm.

This is a developing story, more to come.