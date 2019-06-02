Menu
Two people are in a critical condition after a three-vehicle crash on Childers Rd.
brian cassidy
BREAKING: Two critical in three-vehicle crash

Geordi Offord
2nd Jun 2019 9:25 AM
Update 10.05am: 

THE Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter has been called to the crash at South Bingera on Childers Rd. 

A QAS spokesman said a man in his 60s is in a serious condition with head injuries and is trapped in his vehicle. 

Another woman in her 50s is in a stable condition with back pain. 

Two others remain in a critical condition. 

The road in blocked in both directions. 

Update 9.40am: 

TWO people are in a critical condition after a three-vehicle crash on Childers Rd at South Bingera. 

A QAS spokesman said another patient is in a serious condition, with a fourth patient in a stable condition. 

Paramedics are currently on the scene of the three-vehicle crash near Forest View Estate. 

Breaking:

EMERGENCY services have been called to what is believed to be a three-vehicle crash on Childers Rd.

Paramedics were called to the scene of a potentially serious multi-vehicle crash at South Bingera at 9.11am.

More to come.

