BREAKING: Two critical in three-vehicle crash
Update 10.05am:
THE Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter has been called to the crash at South Bingera on Childers Rd.
A QAS spokesman said a man in his 60s is in a serious condition with head injuries and is trapped in his vehicle.
Another woman in her 50s is in a stable condition with back pain.
Two others remain in a critical condition.
The road in blocked in both directions.
Update 9.40am:
TWO people are in a critical condition after a three-vehicle crash on Childers Rd at South Bingera.
A QAS spokesman said another patient is in a serious condition, with a fourth patient in a stable condition.
Paramedics are currently on the scene of the three-vehicle crash near Forest View Estate.
Breaking:
EMERGENCY services have been called to what is believed to be a three-vehicle crash on Childers Rd.
Paramedics were called to the scene of a potentially serious multi-vehicle crash at South Bingera at 9.11am.
More to come.