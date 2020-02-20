Menu
Paradise Dam is the subject of a current Commission of Inquiry. Picture: John Wilson.
Politics

Breaking: Paradise Dam inquiry begins

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
20th Feb 2020 10:06 AM
THE preliminary hearing of the Commission of Inquiry into Paradise Dam is being held at the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

It began at 10am, with Commissioner John Byrne reading the conditions of the inquiry.

Senior Counsel member Jonathan Horton, QC, is summarising potential flaws in the dam.

He said that more than 30,000 documents have been obtained for the commission, which have had to be categorised and understood.

There have been more than a dozen witnesses who have been interviewed so far, he said.

He said the emphasis on questioning of witnesses during the Bundaberg hearing next month will be about the geology of the site, as well as shear joint testing.

Representatives from Sunwater, state government departments, contractors and technical advisers were invited to make comment in the preliminary hearing, but they declined to do so.

The hearing adjourned at 11.15am, and would resume in the Bundaberg Courthouse on March 3.

More to come.

