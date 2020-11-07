BREAKING: One truck assessing Ashfield fire

Smoke from a fire near Belle Eden Dr photographed by Tahlia Facer.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services currently have one truck at the scene of a reported vegetation fire in Ashfield.

A Firecoms spokesperson said the truck was assessing the site.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

This is a developing story, more to come.