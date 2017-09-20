BREAKING: One trapped, three possibly missing after crash

It is believed a car has rolled into a ditch along the highway.

BUNDABERG ambulance crews are on the way to a serious crash on the Bruce Hwy north of Gin Gin at Kolonga.

Initial reports suggest one person is trapped and three people are possibly missing after what is believed to be a high-speed crash.

It is believed a car has rolled into a ditch along the highway just after 7.30am

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two Bundaberg paramedic crews were on their way to the scene and the LifeFlight helicopter was en route.

"One person is trapped and it is alleged three people are missing," the spokesman said.

More to come.