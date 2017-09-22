UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital after being trapped in crash

UPDATE 3.50PM: A woman has been freed following the crash.

She has been taken to hospital.

EARLIER: Crews are at the scene of a serious traffic crash on Back Windermere Rd.

Multiple people have been injured, although it is unclear at this stage how badly.

At least one person is believed to be trapped.

Update from the scene of the crash: Journalist Mikayla Haupt reports from the scene of the crash.

Traffic controllers have been called in to the intersection near Seaview Rd, Bargara.

Traffic is being redirected via Seaview Rd.

Ambulance and police are on scene.

A nearby neighbour told the NewsMail that he heard a "thud" and came out.

He said it is the second crash he's witnessed in the area in recent years.