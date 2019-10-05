UPDATE: Man dies in car rollover

An 80-year-old man has died following a car rollover on Turkey Beach Rd, Foreshores this afternoon.

An 80-year-old man has died following a car rollover on Turkey Beach Rd, Foreshores this afternoon. RACQ Capricorn Rescue

UPDATE 8.45PM:

AN 80-YEAR-old Foreshores man has died following a single vehicle rollover this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Turkey Beach Rd, Foreshores around 4.30pm.

A 72-year-old Foreshores woman, who was driving the car, was transported to Rockhampton Hospital by helicopter after she was freed from the vehicle.

Two other passengers, a 55-year-old Morayfield man and a 15-year-old Foreshores boy, were both transported to hospital in a stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the accident.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number: QP1901939675

UPDATE 6.10PM:

A WOMAN believed to be in her 70s has been freed from a vehicle following a single vehicle rollover on Turkey Beach Rd earlier this afternoon, a QAS spokesperson said.

A man in his 50s sustained rib, shoulder and pelvic injuries and a teenage man sustained injuries to his shoulder and head.

Both men are in a stable condition.

They were three of the four people involved in the accident that was reported just before 4.30pm.

Crews are still on scene.

More to come.

EARLIER: ONE person remains trapped after a single vehicle rollover on Turkey Beach Rd this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene about 4.30pm.

A QAS spokesperson said one patient was being treated for critical injuries and two patients were stable.

The fourth person still remains trapped in the vehicle.

Police and three ambulance crews are on scene including a critical care paramedic.

A forensic crash unit has been called to the scene.

More to come.