BREAKING: One person trapped as chopper called to hwy crash

QAS paramedics are at the scene.

QAS paramedics are at the scene.

Emergency services have been called to a three-vehicle crash about 20km north of Gin Gin on the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a helicopter had been tasked to the incident and one person was reportedly trapped.

She said the highway was not blocked.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were at the scene of the truck and two-vehicle crash at Monduran.

The incident happened about 3.15pm.

This is a developing story, more to come.