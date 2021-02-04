BREAKING: One person trapped as chopper called to hwy crash
Emergency services have been called to a three-vehicle crash about 20km north of Gin Gin on the Bruce Highway.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a helicopter had been tasked to the incident and one person was reportedly trapped.
She said the highway was not blocked.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were at the scene of the truck and two-vehicle crash at Monduran.
The incident happened about 3.15pm.
This is a developing story, more to come.