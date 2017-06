CRASH SCENE: Emergency crews work to remove a trapped driver after today's crash.

EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a two-car crash in Bundaberg,

The blue Ford Falcon and gold Toyota Camry crashed at the intersection of Targo and Electra Sts in Bundaberg about 12.30am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service workers removed the door of the Falcon so paramedics could assess the driver.

The man, who was shaking at the scene, was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

MORE TO COME