BREAKING: One person trapped after two-car crash

UPDATE: Two people have been assessed by ambulance officers following a crash at the intersection of Targo and Electra Sts.

A visibly shaken man in his 50s had to be cut from his blue Ford Falcon by firefighters with a blood pressure monitor on his arm before he was placed on a stretcher and further assessed by paramedics.

Crash, corner Electra and Targo Sts: Two cars collided at the intersection of Targo and Electra Sts, Bundaberg, on Thursday morning.

A spokeswoman for Bundaberg Ambulance said nobody was transported from the crash.

Police interviewed passersby as a woman helped direct traffic around the scene of the crash.

Crash, corner of Targo and Electra Sts, Bundaberg, on Thursday. Eliza Goetze

1PM: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a two-car crash in Bundaberg.

The blue Ford Falcon and gold Toyota Camry crashed at the t-intersection of Targo and Electra Sts about 12.30pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service firefighters removed the door of the Falcon so Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics could assess the driver.