BREAKING: No elevated PFAS in Svensson Heights blood tests

GOOD RESULTS: No elevated levels of PFAS have been found in Svensson Heights' residents.

TESTING on 60 Svensson Heights residents has returned no significant elevated levels of PFAS in their blood.

Queensland Health has reviewed blood test results from more than 60 people from the Svensson Heights area, where PFAS was found in the water supply last month.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said while there was expected individual variance, levels were similar to those seen across the wider community and well within acceptable ranges.

"I'm really pleased to be able to report this good news to the community of Svensson Heights, and it is reassuring that members of the community can get on with their lives without having to worry,” Dr Young said.

"Most of the blood test results reviewed were from people who have lived in the Svensson Heights area for five years or more and still live there.

"This should provide further reassurance to long-term residents.

"Importantly, the drinking water in Svensson Heights now meets the drinking water quality values for PFAS.”

CONTAMINATION ZONE: A map of affected area parts of Svensson Heights. CONTRIBUTED

PFAS, or per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, are a large group of manufactured chemicals. This group of chemicals includes perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) and the related chemicals perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorohexanesulfonic acid (PFHxS).

Last month Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey broke the news that one of the region's town water supplies was contaminated.

The Dr Mays Rd bore had twice the guideline limit of the PFAS chemicals on testing and authorities immediately turned it off.

Residents in Svensson Heights were advised not to drink bore water, or consume fruit or vegetables grown with or eggs from chickens which drank the water.

The water supply was changed over on April 12.

Separately to looking at the individual blood test results from the Svensson Heights area, Queensland Health conducted studies to establish background PFAS levels in the Bundaberg community.

Most ordinary Australians have some background levels of PFAS due to these chemicals being quite persistent and having historically appeared in common day-to-day products.

From these studies, for PFOA, the average blood concentration for Bundaberg was 1.2 ng/mL and the average in the Svensson Heights area was 1.5 ng/mL. These are both less than half the Australian average of 4.5 ng/mL from the most recent national study available, which used data from 2010-11.

For PFOS the average for Bundaberg was 4.6 ng/mL and in the Svensson Heights area the average was 5.9 ng/mL. These are both well below the Australian average of 10.2 ng/mL.

For PFHxS the average for Bundaberg was 4.7 ng/mL and in Svensson Heights the average was 8.7 ng/mL. While this is higher than the Australian average of 3.3 ng/mL, these averages don't represent individual results, which vary. Some Svensson Heights residents had levels higher than these averages, but their levels were still within acceptable ranges. PFHxS has not been proven to cause any specific illness in humans, and the public health risk is deemed to be low.

Residents who have had their blood tested can discuss their results with their GP.

Residents of Svensson Heights who have not yet had blood tests are still able to access the service, which Queensland Health is paying for.

A spokesman said, however, it was reassuring to see results so far indicating there was no real benefit in having them done, as they did not vary significantly from background levels in Australia.