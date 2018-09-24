Menu
JEWEL BARGARA: Councillors have made their decision on the controversial high-rise development.
News

BREAKING: Nine-storey high-rise remains in limbo

Carolyn Booth
by and Tahlia Stehbens
24th Sep 2018 10:12 AM

THE fate of Bargara's controversial nine-storey high-rise now lies with Bundaberg Regional Council CEO Stephen Johnston.

The CEO was delegated to make a decision, which he has until Friday to do so, after councillors rejected the recommendation of the council's own assessment team to limit the development to 20m.

With no alternative motion moved at today's ordinary meeting, the application remains undecided.

The development has divided the Bargara, and the wider community, since the application was first submitted to Bundaberg Regional Council more than seven months ago.

The council's assessment team had recommended the application be preliminary approved at 20m - which with a slight redesign could see it built at six storeys.

But the developer, Sheng Wei, was adamant it would be nine or nothing.

Supporters believe the nine-storey high-rise could be the catalyst the region needs to progress, delivering jobs and an economic boost.

Opponents rejected the height, which exceeds the planning schemes guidelines for the area, and also argued the light spill would have a detrimental impact on the region's turtle population.

MORE TO COME

