Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck's trailer has rolled on the roundabout connecting Eastern Drive with the westbound lanes of the Warrego Highway, spreading debris across the road.
A truck's trailer has rolled on the roundabout connecting Eastern Drive with the westbound lanes of the Warrego Highway, spreading debris across the road. Dominic Elsome
News

BREAKING: Truck rolls on Warrego Hwy entrance

Dominic Elsome
by
6th Sep 2018 12:18 PM

TRAFFIC is being diverted after a truck's trailer rolled near Gatton.

Emergency services are on the scene after a truck's trailer rolled and spread debris at the Eastern Drive roundabout entrance to the westbound lanes of the Warrego Highway.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic heading northbound on Eastern Drive towards Gatton-Esk Road is being diverted along Gatton Laidley Road West.

Emergency services expect to remain at the site for some time yet.

More to come.

crash editors picks trucking warrego highway
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Bushfire threatens Rosedale homes, warning issued

    BREAKING: Bushfire threatens Rosedale homes, warning issued

    Breaking Firefighters are warning they may be unable to protect every property.

    • 6th Sep 2018 12:52 PM
    $1.1M REVAMP: Store reveals plan to beat supermarket giants

    premium_icon $1.1M REVAMP: Store reveals plan to beat supermarket giants

    Business Everfresh will predominantly focus on locally-grown produce and meat

    Pig day out planned for top fundraiser's farewell

    premium_icon Pig day out planned for top fundraiser's farewell

    Community Bet on one of six little pigs at Bucca Hotel this weekend

    Local Partners