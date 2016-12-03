32°
News

Horrific scene as driver killed in Gympie crash

Shelley Strachan and Tom Daunt | 3rd Dec 2016 2:29 PM Updated: 5:33 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 5.30pm:

THE Bruce Highway is now open in both directions after traffic was diverted for up to three hours following a horror crash at Monkland on Saturday afternoon.  

UPDATE 3.25pm: THE Bruce Hwy is now closed in both directions through Monkland after a horror crash killed one man and left another in hospital early this afternoon.

Police are diverting southbound traffic via Langton Rd, while northbound traffic is being diverted via Venardos Dr.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

UPDATE 3.10pm: ONE man is dead and another in hospital after a horror crash on the Bruce Hwy in Gympie. 

Police told the Gympie Times a middle-aged man driving a ute was killed after colliding with a light truck on the Bruce Hwy at Monkland. 

The male driver of the truck has been taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries. 

The Bruce Hwy northbound lanes are at a standstill and police are diverting traffic via Venardos Dr. 

EARLIER 2.30pm:

SEARING heat was the backdrop for tragedy in Gympie today, with the middle-aged male driver of a white ute killed in a two vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy at Monkland within the last hour.

Highway traffic remains at a standstill as emergency services try to clear the scene and forensic crash investigators arriving from Brisbane to try to determine just what happened earlier this afternoon which led to one person's shocking death at the confronting scene near Performax, just south of the traffic lights on the highway in Gympie.

 

Northbound traffic has come to a halt on the Bruce Hwy at Six Mile and police are diverting traffic via Venardos Dr.

The horrific, mangled remains of the ute are still on the highway and northbound traffic is blocked, while southbound traffic is now being diverted down Hall Rd past Bunnings. The front end of the ute has been completely crushed against the tray of the vehicle, leaving very little of the chassis intact.

 

 

undefined
undefined undefined

The other vehicle involved in the accident appears to be a light truck carrying tree lopping equipment.

An eye witness says the ute appeared to have travelling north on the highway and the light truck truck south.

The cause of the accident is still unknown, as is the extent of injuries to the person or people travelling in the truck, and any details of the tragically deceased sole occupant of the ute.

 

 

Gympie Times

Topics:  bruce highway crash crash editors picks fatal accident fatal car accident fatality

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Hope after flood tragedy

Hope after flood tragedy

WHEN his father died suddenly in a flash flood this year, Jason Chamberlain was "numb”.

Catch up on the news that made headlines in Bundy this week

INCREASE: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the airport had set a new record for throughput in the 2015/16 financial year with 167,128 passengers departing through its gates.

The week that was in Bundaberg

Horrific scene as driver killed in Gympie crash

The horrific scene on the northern outskirts of Gympie this afternoon.

A middle aged man has been killed in a horrific crash in Gympie

Numbers are taking off so is it time for Sydney flights?

INCREASE: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the airport had set a new record .

Airport sets new record

Local Partners

Everybody loves Raymond

RAYMOND Gormley always wanted to get more involved with the Bundaberg community.

June helps second-hand book store thrive

COMMUNITY-DRIVEN: June Kilah took over as Secretary of the Monto second hand bookstore to prevent it from closing in 2007

Secretary-treasurer June Kilah talks volunteering

What's on: Saturday, December 3

Not sure what to do today? We've got you covered

Head to the sugar museum for a sweet taste of history

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the revamped Sugar Museum at Fairymead House is Mayor Jack Dempsey and Fairymead House Team Leader Hayley Vale.

Learn about the industry that made Bundy what it is

List of gigs happening around Bundy

KEY NOTE: Country singer Alex Peden. Photo: Scottie Simmonds / NewsMail

There's a live show for everyone

Mandy Moore feels like she's 60

Mandy Moore feels like she's 60

MANDY Moore sees herself as a 60-year-old woman rather than a 32-year-old.

David Attenborough on facing his mortality

Sir David Attenborough in a scene from the TV special The Death of the Oceans.

Life without Sir David Attenborough is hard to imagine

Goooodbye Hamish and Andy (from our radios)

Hamish and Andy

The pair have been on air since 2006

Saying "I do" changed Shia's outlook on marriage

Shia LaBeouf has a new outlook on marriage since he tied the knot.

Singer tunes in to first movie role

Tori Kelly voices the character Meena in the movie Sing.

Musician Tori Kelly voices Meena the teenage elephant in Sing

Cricketing greats bring Aussie mateship to commentary box

Cricket commentator Adam Gilchrist.

ADAM Gilchrist enjoys the fun of calling the Big Bash League.

The dead help solve the case

Debut novel delivers on wit, violence and shock

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $250,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

BRAND NEW PRICE- ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 $689,000

Have a look at this one, the price has just been dropped to $689,000 making it outstanding value for money. Coral Gardens is one of Bundaberg's most prestige...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $378,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

REBUILT TO PERFECTION

96 Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 3 1 5 $319,000

A close inspection from the most fastidious of buyers is what sets this high-set Queenslander apart from the rest. Some properties look good in photos but don't...

MUST BE SOLD - BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $238,500

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

CHECK OUT THIS FOR ABSOLUTE VAULE - OUTSTANDING BUYING

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $322,500

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!