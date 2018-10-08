Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A utility vehicle has crashed in to a tree at Turkey Beach.
A utility vehicle has crashed in to a tree at Turkey Beach. Michael Richards
News

Tragic car crash at Turkey Beach

Mark Zita
by
8th Oct 2018 2:38 PM

UPDATE 5:24PM: Traffic is open on Worthington Road.

UPDATE 2:55PM:  Police have closed one lane of Worthington Road, Turkey Beach as they attend to a single vehicle car crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: There have been reports of a single vehicle car crash at Turkey Beach.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said the accident happened at 2.04pm when a car crashed in to a tree at Worthington Road in Turkey Beach.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

More details to come.

crash emergency services gladstone police turkey beach
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Police message after woman harasses Bargara walker

    premium_icon Police message after woman harasses Bargara walker

    News REPORTS of a woman riding a bicycle at walkers in Bargara have resurfaced.

    Second shark sighting a timely reminder to beachgoers

    Second shark sighting a timely reminder to beachgoers

    News Second shark sighting a reminder to be vigilant

    HOWZAT! Bundy TV viewers to benefit from big switch

    premium_icon HOWZAT! Bundy TV viewers to benefit from big switch

    Entertainment Cricket lovers set for a better experience

    Local Partners