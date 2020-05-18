Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

New takeover offer for Movie World owner

by Alister Thomson
18th May 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRIVATE equity firm BGH Capital has entered into exclusive due diligence with Gold Coast theme park operator Village Roadshow to buy the company.

BGH previously launched a takeover offer for the listed Village Roadshow in January this year, offering $4 cash per share and valuing the Movie World owner at $780 million.

A lot has changed since that offer with the shutdown of the company's theme parks and cinemas leading to a slump in revenue and the share price, which hit a low of 77c before bouncing back to above $2.

Village said this morning it has entered into a transaction process deed where BGH will be given four weeks to undertake due diligence with a view to reaching a deal to acquire all the Village shares in a scheme of arrangement worth $2.40 per share.

Movie World is closed due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
Movie World is closed due to the COVID-19 shutdown.


 

That is $1.60 less per share than the previous offer and reflects the change in the share price owing to the COVID-19 shutdown.

The proposal is subject to a range of conditions including "no further material deterioration in the operating environment or outlook for VRL".

MORE TO COME

Originally published as BREAKING: New takeover offer for Movie World owner

business movie world village roadshow

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Retirees adapt within village community

        premium_icon Retirees adapt within village community

        News “The unique challenges presented by the pandemic have also been the inspiration for some innovative solutions,” a staff member said.

        Increase in parvovirus affecting unvaccinated dogs

        premium_icon Increase in parvovirus affecting unvaccinated dogs

        News Vets are urging dog owners to vaccinate their dogs against parvovirus after seeing...

        PUBS WITH NO CHEER: Publicans hit out at restrictions

        premium_icon PUBS WITH NO CHEER: Publicans hit out at restrictions

        Business ‘Pubs are supposed be a happy … environment’: Pub owner says policing restrictions...

        • 18th May 2020 11:00 AM
        EXPLAINED: How schools will change due to COVID-19

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: How schools will change due to COVID-19

        Education Queensland schools to reopen for all students starting May 25

        • 18th May 2020 11:08 AM