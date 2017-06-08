BREAKING: New speedway owners in for long haul

BACK ON TRACK: Ben Scully races at Carina Speedway when it was last open, from 2015 until the end of last year.

BUNDABERG race fans will only have to wait two months for Carina Speedway to be back in action.

Barry Pearce and David Vaughan were yesterday announced as the new owners after taking over from the Walker family, which owned the land for more than 50 years.

And they have big plans for the area, which is now known as the Bundaberg Shed Alliance Motorplex.

The former lease at Carina ended in December after the venue was brought back to life in 2013 following a decade-long closure.

"To run it properly you really need to own the property,” Pearce exclusively told the NewsMail.

"There's been a lot of promoters come and go over the years and you've got a serious commitment when you own the property.

"We'll be here for a long, long time and the commitment to purchase it speaks for itself.”

The duo will be busy as they prepare to get back to racing.

They hope to host their first speedway event in August with Bundy Burnouts to be involved.

"We're looking at about two months of hard work,” Pearce said.

"We've got corporate boxes we want to build, canteens we've got to put in, sheds for the machinery and we're putting a shed for the drivers to work in with hoists.”

"We'll probably do a burnout comp shortly and will probably look at a monster truck show before the speedway season starts (in September).”

Pearce said they wanted to make sure Bundy Burnouts and organiser Neil Irvine were looked after.

"We're in negotiations with (Irvine), who put the pad down,” Pearce said.

"We'll see what we can do to help him out.”

Pearce said if Irvine wanted to be involved, "we're happy to work with him”.

Pearce said he saw a big future for the track, which is why they are involved.

"It's got a very long history,” he said.

"It's one of the best tracks certainly on the east coast and it is one of the fastest tracks.

"It's certainly got potential.”

The owner also recognises how important it is to the motorsport landscape in Bundaberg and Wide Bay.

"When we announced that we'd be taking the speedway I said it is not about the immediate drivers, it is about their kids as well that come through,” he said.

"We believe it all starts with the juniors.”

There will be a focus on getting people through the turnstiles and making the area a hub for racing again.

"What I see in a lot of speedways is people not getting 'bang for their buck,'” Pearce said.

"We want to put on a good show and get people in as cheaply as we can afford to have them come.”

Pearce also has plans to expand the motorplex to involve motorcross, mud drags and go karts.

Read more about the plans for the speedway, as well as reaction from the Walker family, in Saturday's NewsMail.