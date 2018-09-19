BREAKING: Cold case murder leads spark search near M'boro

Fresh leads in the cold case disappearance of Gregory Armstrong has sparked a new search of Tuan Forrest, near Maryborough.

FRESH leads in the cold case disappearance of Gregory Armstrong have sparked a new search of Tuan Forrest, near Maryborough.

About 40 people, made-up of police officers and SES volunteers, are combing through bushland looking for clues to help solve the suspected murder.

Homicide Detectives in conjunction with Wide Bay Detectives co-ordinated the new searches after collecting information from witnesses during recent investigations.

Gregory was 30-years-old when he was last seen alive in Maryborough on May 7, 1997 and later reported missing by his landlord.

A Government reward of $250,000 has been issued for information which leads to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.