Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Deborah Carroll at the preferred site for the new hospital.

THE preferred site for Bundaberg's new hospital has been announced.

The 60ha block of land is on the Ring Rd near Kay McDuff Drive and is just 5km from the Bundaberg CBD.

The preferred site for the new Bundaberg Hospital.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement today during her visit to Bundaberg with Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Chair Peta Jamieson and Chief Executive Deborah Carroll.

