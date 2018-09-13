UPDATE: Eight crews called to Eli Waters grass fire

The blaze was first called in about 6.10pm with residents reporting multiple crews arriving on the scene.

UPDATE (9PM): A GRASS fire burning in rural scrubland in Eli Waters has been brought under control by firefighters.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said about eight crews from the Rural and Urban Fire Brigades were called to the blaze about 6.10pm on Wednesday night.

Firefighters set up on Martin St and Ibis Blvd to contain two fire fronts moving in the area.

The blaze was brought under control after 8pm, with four crews currently on scene for backburning and monitoring.

No property was under threat.

The QFES spokesman said some smoke was likely to be present through the night.

EARLIER: MULTIPLE fire crews have been battling a vegetation fire in Eli Waters near Ibis Blvd.

The Chronicle understands the fire is in rural scrubland near Eli Waters.