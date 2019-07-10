Armed car thief shot, run over in dramatic Bruce Hwy arrest

The aftermath of a high speed chase on the Bruce Highway.

UPDATE 10.50am:

EYEWITNESSES have claimed a man involved in a massive police chase on the Bruce Highway was shot after he crashed his car at Yandina and attempted to flee the scene.

They told Sunshine Coast Daily photographer John McCutcheon at the scene that the man crashed his car, was shot by police and then run over by another vehicle.

The man, who is believed to have been armed, is in custody and it is unknown whether officers used non-lethal rounds.

Police had been tracking the man since this morning after a number of cars were stolen in the Wide Bay area.

The man is believed to have stolen a car from Hervey Bay early this morning before discarding the vehicle in Maryborough.

He then tried to take a car from a home in Tinana West before moving on to another address, where he wounded a woman and took her vehicle.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health spokeswoman said a 37-year-old woman was brought to the Hervey Bay Hospital emergency department just before 10am with superficial injuries. She is stable and is currently being assessed.

The stolen car was spotted south of Tinana and police gave chase.

Fraser Coast resident Jessica Lamb was in the passenger seat of a car travelling south when a man driving a white Ford falcon sedan speeding and driving erratically came up behind them.

"It was very scary, he was overtaking cars across double lanes," she said.

"I called police because I thought he was going to cause an accident and hurt someone.

"I saw him overtake a car in the right of an overtaking lane by going onto the wrong side of the road just after Tiaro. He looked like he was on the run."

Officers from the Special Emergency Response Team caught up with the car thief on the Bruce Highway near Nambour where he is believed to have been shot.

The Bruce Highway remains blocked in both directions.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital under lights and sirens, but could not confirm his injuries or what condition he was in.

UPDATE 10am:

POLICE are currently searching for an armed man known to them after a number of cars were stolen in the Wide Bay district this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man took a car from Hervey Bay about 6.30am before discarding it in Maryborough. He then attempted to steal another car from a resident in Tinana.

The owner refused, and the man proceeded to another residence and stole a car after wounding a female resident in the hand.

The stolen car has since been sighted by police and remains outstanding.

It's believed the stolen car is headed south towards the Sunshine Coast. The QPS spokesman said a number of strategies have been undertaken to stop him.

A witness has reported to the Sunshine Coast Daily that they spotted a "white car travelling much faster than other cars" heading south past the Eumundi exit.

He said more than 10 police cars with flashing lights were in pursuit.

UPDATE 9.30am:

The car has crashed into a truck at Nick's ready mix at Gympie and continued to flee south.

BREAKING:

Multiple police cars are in a police pursuit on the Bruce Highway, near Gunalda after a alleged vehicle theft on the Fraser Coast.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said they were looking for someone in Tiaro.

