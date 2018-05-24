Multiple people injured in school rush hour crash

EMERGENCY services have been called to the scene of a car crash involving multiple injured people.

The crash happened at school drop off rush hour on Fitzgerald St, near Shalom College.

The two-car-crash happened just before 8.30am.

It is believed two people have been injured, a seven-year-old boy with neck pain and his mother, who has a head injury.

The area is currently experiencing major traffic delays and traffic control has been called to help divert cars around the scene.