33°
News

Multiple people injured in Fraser Island crash

13th Mar 2017 1:29 PM
ROLLOVER: The scene of the crash on Fraser Island.
ROLLOVER: The scene of the crash on Fraser Island.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MULTIPLE people have been injured in a crash on Fraser Island.

Two RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters were called to the crash, north of Eurong Creek, today.

The Toyota 4WD involved in the crash belongs to a Fraser Island sight-seeing "tag-along" company, and was carrying eight international visitors.

The vehicle was part of a convoy, which was heading south on 75 Mile Beach, when the driver lost control.

This resulted in a vehicle rollover that left three people, including the driver, injured.

 

RESCUE: RACQ LifeFlight sent two helicopters to the scene.
RESCUE: RACQ LifeFlight sent two helicopters to the scene.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the scene at 8.34am to airlift the driver, who was in the most serious condition, suffering suspected head, neck and chest injuries.

The woman was treated at the scene by the crew and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics before being airlifted to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the scene at 9.50am to airlift the two remaining passengers who suffered injuries.

The other patients were a Swedish man, who suffered suspected neck injuries, and a European woman, who suffered a suspected knee injury.

Both patients were treated by the crew and QAS paramedics at the scene and then flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  crash fraser island racq lifeflight helicopter

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Restless sleep with mercury three degrees above average

Restless sleep with mercury three degrees above average

THERE was tossing and turning across the region last night, which was considerably hotter than the March average.

Firies fight off blaze that threatened homes

Firefighters dampen the area after extinguishing a grass fire at Avondale.

"The crews got there quick and put it out”

Super storm to lash SEQ and northern New South Wales

It's a stormy start to the week for many people in NSW and parts of Queensland.

HELL hath no fury like a super storm.

Multiple people injured in Fraser Island crash

ROLLOVER: The scene of the crash on Fraser Island.

Driver, passengers hurt in crash

Local Partners

New credit card rules you need to know about

Two-thirds of Australians are unaware of looming changes to national credit reporting requirements.

Cattle sale holding up well

MAJOR EVENT: Owner of Greenup Eidsvold Station, Rick Greenup, with his cattle.

Annual cattle sale in Eidsvold

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

All aboard for model train club open day

MAKE TRACKS: Meet Bundaberg Model Railway Club members and check out the trains on display at today's free open day.

Check out latest digitally controlled model trains

New home for PCYC Markets

HANDMADE: Lynly Wilkison and Bev Hoult with their products at the Bundaberg Showground PCYC markets. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail

Sausage sizzle to be held at opening

‘Why another man was in my bed’

Married At First Sight bride Cheryl Maitland on why another man was in her bed.

Is Maryborough farmer Sean a paid actor?

Sean, who was paired with Susan on Married At First Sight, has an online acting profile.

Married At First Sight's Sean Hollands has an online acting profile.

Ed Sheeran is coming to GoT

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Why Game of Thrones writers were desperate for Ed to make a cameo.

‘I find funny things in dark places’

Nazeem Hussain has been evicted from the South African jungle.

NAZEEM Hussain has opened up about being an Aussie Muslim comedian.

Ridley Scott: I’ve worked out a Gladiator sequel

Gladiator director Ridley Scott says he knows how to make a sequel to the movie.

Director Ridley Scott has suggested he could be making a sequel.

Diana's ex lover answers: 'Are you Prince Harry’s dad?'

Diana, Princess of Wales presenting trophy to James Hewitt at polo match in the mid-nineties. Picture: SuppliedSource:News Corp Australia

ROYAL watchers intrigued by Princess Diana's affair

MR & MRS WRONG: Gloves off in couple’s toxic public split

Cheryl rolls her eyes back to the Gold Coast during her breakup with Andrew.

THINGS have turned nasty between MAFS couple Andrew and Cheryl.

A NEW STANDARD IN RESIDENTIAL LIVING

Lot 232 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $192,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

AMPLE ROOM TO BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME

Lot 231 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $192,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

WHERE ELSE WOULD YOU RATHER BE

Lot 230 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $203,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

YOUR FAMILY DESERVES THE BEST

Lot 229 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $200,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

UNBEATABLE LOCATION

Lot 227 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $203,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

SURROUNDED BY QUALITY

Lot 226 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $194,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN EDENBROOK

Lot 225 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $196,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

EVERYTHING AT YOUR FINGER TIPS

Lot 224 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $213,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

LIVE A LIFE OF LUXURY IN EDENBROOK ESTATE

Lot 222 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $193,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

EDENBROOK ESTATE - LIFE IN HARMONY

Lot 172 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $195,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Check up on your land value

Harvesting on the Dicky Bill farm at Drinan.

Improved confidence in the rural land market

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!