Multiple people injured in Fraser Island crash

ROLLOVER: The scene of the crash on Fraser Island.

MULTIPLE people have been injured in a crash on Fraser Island.

Two RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters were called to the crash, north of Eurong Creek, today.

The Toyota 4WD involved in the crash belongs to a Fraser Island sight-seeing "tag-along" company, and was carrying eight international visitors.

The vehicle was part of a convoy, which was heading south on 75 Mile Beach, when the driver lost control.

This resulted in a vehicle rollover that left three people, including the driver, injured.

RESCUE: RACQ LifeFlight sent two helicopters to the scene.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the scene at 8.34am to airlift the driver, who was in the most serious condition, suffering suspected head, neck and chest injuries.

The woman was treated at the scene by the crew and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics before being airlifted to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the scene at 9.50am to airlift the two remaining passengers who suffered injuries.

The other patients were a Swedish man, who suffered suspected neck injuries, and a European woman, who suffered a suspected knee injury.

Both patients were treated by the crew and QAS paramedics at the scene and then flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.