UPDATE: Multiple fires on Goodwood Rd

UPDATE 2:31PM:

FOUR crews are currently tackling a blaze at Elliott, near the northern tip of Bingera National Park on Goodwood Rd.

A QFES spokeswoman said an additional six crews were on the way to the fire, along Kinkuna Siding Rd and Dellers Rd.

The fire on Goodwood Rd, Alloway which had nine appliances on scene, was last reported as "fire contained and mopping up edges".

Earlier reports indicated the fire had jumped Goodwood Rd on to the rail corridor.

Queensland Police Services have blocked off Goodwood Rd, Alloway between Mahogany and Elliott Sightings Rd.

The QFES spokeswoman said no further updates were available for the Goodwood Rd fire near Gregory, but said crews may have moved from this fire to other fires.

There were also no current updates for the Kinkuna fire.

UPDATE 2:04PM:

THREE fires are burning at different locations along Goodwood Rd.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed one fire at Goodwood Rd, Alloway, with three crews currently on scene.

Initial reports for this fire indicate approximately one acre was affected.

Queensland Police Services are in attendance.

A second grass and scrub fire along Goodwood and Coonarr Rds, Kinkuna area currently has four crews on scene.

Two more crews are on the way.

The third fire along Goodwood Rd near Foleys Rd had three crews on scene.

Reports showed large areas of bush on fire.

No structures are under threat for this fire.

EARLIER:

FIRE crews are en-route to several reported vegetation fires in Alloway.

Early reports indicate two fires are burning on the north and south side of the Elliott River.

One fire is burning near Leonardis Rd.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said crews were called in at about 1.30pm.

This is a breaking news story. Please check for updates.