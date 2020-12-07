BREAKING: One 'critical' after highway crash

EMERGENCY services have been called to a crash on the Bruce Highway west of Apple Tree Creek this afternoon. A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said there was a total of three patients, one of which was in a critical condition. The other two patients have serious injuries and have been taken to the Bundaberg Hospital - one via road and the other was airlifted by a rescue helicopter. A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the two-vehicle crash was called in at 4.22pm. While details are scarce at this stage, she said multiple crews were still at the scene and the forensic crash unit had reportedly been called in.EMERGENCY services have been called to a crash on the Bruce Highway at Booyal this afternoon.

This is a developing story, more to come.