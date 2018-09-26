UPDATE: Road closure at Goodwood fire

FIRE: Multiple crews are working to extinguish a blaze on Goodwood Rd.

FIRE: Multiple crews are working to extinguish a blaze on Goodwood Rd. Carly Morrissey

UPDATE 1.15pm | A POLICE spokeswoman has confirmed that Woodgate Rd is closed at the Goodwood Rd intersection while fire crews work to extinguish the blaze.

Ten fire crews are at the scene of the Goodwood fire and two crews are at the scene of the Electra fire.

A request has been put out for air support to be sent to the Goodwood Rd blaze.

Crews are working to keep the fire from crossing to the other side of Goodwood Rd.

There are also crews working to ensure the Pine Creek Rd fire does not cross to School Lane.

Surrounding residents are at the scene of the Electra fire assisting QFES.

UPDATE 12.45PM | A SECOND fire has been reported between Pine Creek Rd and School Lane in Electra.

A fire spokeswoman said two crews are on route to the second blaze and it is believed the fire could be heading towards housing but poses no threat at this time.

12.30PM | URBAN and rural fire crews are working to extinguish a blaze burning in bush land surrounding Goodwood Rd.

A QFES spokesman confirmed that multiple crews arrived at the scene of the vegetation fire around 11.40am and a warning has been issued for a large amount of smoke in the area.

It is reported that no houses are at threat at this current time.

People are advised to avoid the area if possible and to be aware of lingering smoke from the blaze.

Updates to come.