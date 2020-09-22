Menu
QFES called to a vegetation fire in Alloway. Picture Rodney Stevens
BREAKING: Multiple crews called to Alloway fire

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
22nd Sep 2020 12:57 PM
FIVE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are working to contain a vegetation fire burning near the intersection of Woods West Rd and Gordons Rd, Alloway.

According to QFES, the fire is currently posing no threat to property.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze.

They are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Bundaberg News Mail

