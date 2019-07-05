Police link multiple bomb threats across Rockhampton

Hundreds of staff and shoppers have been evacuated from Stockland Shopping Centre this morning after a reported bomb threat was made against the centre.

1.10PM: POLICE have confirmed three separate bomb threats across Rockhampton are being treated as linked incidents.

Police were called to Stockland Rockhampton around 10am this morning where the centre was being evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Hundreds of shoppers and staff were forced to evacuate the centre and it was closed for a short time.

Not long after, it was revealed that two other bomb threats were made against businesses in North Rockhampton.

Police attended and evacuated the Kerrigan St Medical Centre in Frenchville and the Glenmore Tavern on Farm St.

Police searched all three locations but found nothing of interest.

All three businesses have since reopened.

Police are investigating the threats and have said they are treating them as one incident.

11.30AM: THREE separate location across Rockhampton received bomb threats this morning, according to Queensland Police.

As well as Stockland Shopping Centre, which has now been confirmed as a bomb threat, threats were made against the Kerrigan St Medical Centre in Frenchville and the Glenmore Tavern on Farm St.

While police would not confirm if the three were connected, they did confirm the three calls were made within the period of an hour.

Stockland Shopping Centre has now reopened following this morning's threat which saw the whole centre evacuated.

Police remain on scene at both Frenchville and Glenmore.

11AM: SHOPPERS were being turned away from Stockland this morning following a threat made against the centre.

Centre management began evacuating the centre around 10am, shortly after the call came.

Hundreds of people were evacuated before the centre was closed while police look into the threat.

One shopper had only just entered the centre before being told by management to leave.

He said word spread quickly among those waiting outside that is was believed the be a bomb threat.

He said police arrived on scene in numbers shortly after the centre was evacuated.

A store owner described the 'frantic' scenes as Stockland centre management went from store to store instructing patrons and staff to leave.

He said upon enquiring about what happened to management, they responded 'you all need to leave'.

Traffic along adjacent streets is beginning to slow down as cars leave the centre in large numbers.

Roads in and out of the centre are still open and people are still trying to access the centre car parks.

10.40AM: POLICE cars are blocking entrances into Stockland Rockhampton and people have been evacuated after threats were made against the centre.

At 9.40am police received a call which according to a QPS Spokesperson, made threats against the centre.

Shortly after the entire centre was evacuated.

Reports from the scene detail large crowds of staff and shoppers outside the centre while loud sirens and alerts tell people to evacuate.

While police would not confirm the specific details of the threat, our reporter at the scene says there is a good sense from those who have evacuated that it is a bomb threat.

One shop owner said centre management acted quickly and moved everyone out as quickly as possible.

Recently there was another threat made to the centre, but it was later discovered to be a hoax.

More to come.

10.20AM: POLICE are evacuating Stockland Rockhampton after threats were reportedly made against the shopping centre.

Reports from the scene indicate staff and shoppers were asked to leave the centre, with people now standing outside.

Police were not able to specify what kind of threat was made against the centre.

No more information is known at the stage.

More to follow.