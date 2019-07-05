Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two trucks involved in crash on Bruce Hwy at Tiaro

Carlie Walker
by
4th Jul 2019 9:00 PM | Updated: 5th Jul 2019 6:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Two trucks have been involved in a crash on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said one of the trucks had jack-knifed on the highway.

The exact nature of the incident was not known.

Both lanes of the highway were affected on Thursday night.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said one of the trucks was carrying empty shipping containers.

She said no injuries had been reported.

EARLIER: Emergency service crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Tiaro.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media confirmed crews were in attendance but said no details from the scene were available. 

The crash happened about 8.45pm.

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway crash editors picks fccrash maryborough tiaro
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Ebay plant smuggler risks local farming industry

    premium_icon Ebay plant smuggler risks local farming industry

    Crime A WOMAN who smuggled infected plants and seeds into Australia, threatening Bundy's multi-million agriculture industry, has walked with a suspended sentence.

    How petition changed Bundy's GP system

    premium_icon How petition changed Bundy's GP system

    Health Family Practice Medical Centre aims to recruit GPs in Bundaberg

    Elliott Heads Estate gets snapped up quick

    premium_icon Elliott Heads Estate gets snapped up quick

    Property New infrastructure a step forward for Elliot Heads.