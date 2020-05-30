Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

BREAKING: Motorcyclist killed in Maryborough crash

Carlie Walker
by
30th May 2020 6:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a crash at Maryborough on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 1pm, police received reports about a motorcycle travelling around Dunn Street and Panorama Drive causing excessive noise.

A Road Policing Command motorcycle officer patrolling nearby attempted to intercept the Suzuki GSX750 near the corner of Neptune and Woodstock streets.

The motorcycle allegedly evaded police, accelerating away at speed and travelled through a stop sign before colliding with a Holden Barina.

The rider, a 26-year-old Maryborough man, was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The occupants of the Barina were not injured.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations continue.

The matter is being investigated by the Ethical Standards Command, with oversight from the Crime and Corruption Commission.

More Stories

fatal crash fccrash fcpolice motorcycle
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Fans make mockery out of NRL

    Fans make mockery out of NRL
    • 30th May 2020 6:20 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy VMR kept busy with many activations

        premium_icon Bundy VMR kept busy with many activations

        News Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg has been run off its feet with activations this week.

        Pause on push for dam injunction

        premium_icon Pause on push for dam injunction

        News TWO applicants represented by Marland Law withdrew their application for an...

        How virus brought one family together

        premium_icon How virus brought one family together

        News Border closures keep English grandparents in Bundy, helping bring family together...

        Football Bundaberg plans path of return

        premium_icon Football Bundaberg plans path of return

        Sport If Football Bundaberg gets its planning right, it hopes the sport will be back in...