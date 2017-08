AN RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew are on their way west to save a man who crashed his bike off a bridge.

Initial reports suggest the male rider crashed on the bridge near Mundubbera and was thrown 3m to the river below.

Passers-by who saw the accident rescued the man by dragging him from the water.

Ambulance crews on the scene called in the chopper after the man reported severe back and chest pain.

