Identity revealed: Motorbike rider loses fight for life

A motorbike rider involved in a two-vehicle crash on Goodwood Rd earlier this week has sadly died in Bundaberg Hospital.

28-year-old Beau Roberts, of Avenell Heights, was taken to hospital in a critical condition on Monday and lost his fight for life today.

The crash happened near the intersection of McCormacks Rd in Alloway.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said preliminary information suggested at 11.20am, a black and blue 2015 BMW motorcycle bearing Queensland registration 590PF, was travelling south along Goodwood Road when the crash occurred with a Toyota Hilux utility.

The 46-year-old driver of the Hilux received minor injuries during the incident.

Yesterday police called for anyone who may have witnessed the motorcycle prior to the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote this reference number: QP2002263305.