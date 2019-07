IMBIL CRASH: Paramedics are at the scene of a single-motorbike crash near Imbil.

IMBIL CRASH: Paramedics are at the scene of a single-motorbike crash near Imbil. Matthew Deans

BREAKING 12.10pm: A MOTORBIKE rider is in a 'critical condition' after a crash in Imbil that happened around 11am this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Western Creek Road, Imbil after a reported motorbike crash at 11am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the rider is in a critical condition.

More information to come.