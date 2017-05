TRAFFIC is being diverted away from Burnett Heads Rd following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car.

Around 5.50pm this afternoon crews were called out to the crash near the Turtle Roundabout.

It is believed a motorcycle rider has been seriously injured and taken to Bundaberg Hospital by ambulance.

The crash is believed to have happened about 100 metres from the roundabout, towards Burnett Heads.

Motorists going to Burnett Heads are being sent back towards town or Bargara.

More to come