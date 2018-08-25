Menu
Police at the scene of a motorcycle crash in bushland at Dundowran.
News

Hervey Bay man fights for life after motorbike accident

Annie Perets
Jessica Lamb
by and
24th Aug 2018 12:00 PM | Updated: 6:28 PM

A YOUNG Hervey Bay man is fighting for his life after suffering severe head injuries when he crashed a motorbike allegedly while not wearing a helmet.  

Police at the scene of a motorcycle crash in bushland at Dundowran.
He allegedly lost control of a bike at the former Mud Trials Motocross Track in Dundowran about 12.15pm on Friday.

The 23-year-old was in a critical condition when airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for surgery.  

A Queensland Police Service spokesman told the Chronicle the man had not been wearing a helmet when he came off the motorbike. 

BREAKING: A male motorbike rider has been rushed to Hervey Bay Hospital in a serious condition after an accident at the mud trials Track in Dundowran.
Wide Bay Forensic Crash Unit officers were unable to determine where exactly on the track the incident occurred as the family of the man had removed the bike prior to emergency crews arriving.  

A witness at the scene told the Chronicle he had arrived at the track and was informed the victim "wasn't in a good way".  

The man also suffered hand injuries.

