RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to Stanage Bay to look for a missing boat.
Breaking

BREAKING: Missing boat sparks aerial search off coast

Shayla Bulloch
by
25th Sep 2018 7:52 AM

AN AERIAL search mission is under way this morning for a boat that was reported missing north of Rockhampton.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service are searching for a vessel in the waters surrounding Stanage Bay after a concerned friend reported the disappearance to police last night.

QF24 Thirsty Sound flotilla commander, Barry Williams said Stanage Bay coastguards were called into the search around 8.30pm on Monday night by search coordinators.

Mr Williams said crews patrolled coastlines looking for a 5m stabicraft vessel with no luck. They returned around 11.30pm.

 

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service are searching for a boat reported missing near Stanage Bay.
It is not known how many people are on board the boat or how long the boat has been at sea but Mr Williams said the type of vessel is "fairly seaworthy".

Stanage Bay is renowned for its excellent fishing and attracts anglers from all over the country.

This morning, QF24 Thirsty Sound are on standby while an aerial search is under way.

"Coastguard are on standby as a rescue platform for the chopper," Mr Williams said.

"If anything is sighted we will go out and help."

Mr Williams said the search area consisted of many islands and coastlines but wasn't extensive.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

