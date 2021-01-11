Menu
Police will continue their search for a missing hiker after she went missing at Biggenden yesterday. File Photo.
BREAKING: Missing Biggenden hiker located 'safe' and 'well'

Holly Cormack
11th Jan 2021 7:43 AM | Updated: 1:05 PM
UPDATE:

The 61-year-old women was located safe and well within the Coongarra Rock National Park at about 11am this morning.

Earlier:

A search operation has resumed this morning after a woman in her 60s became separated from her walking party at Biggenden yesterday.

The woman was walking with two relatives along a track in the Coongarra Rock National Park when they became separated around 1.30pm.

The men walked to a nearby caravan park to raise the alarm. Police commenced a search of the immediate area, however were unable to locate the woman.

It is believed the woman is an experienced walker.

A search of the Coongarra Rock National Park will continue today involving additional police and State Emergency Service volunteers.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

